Murfreesboro police officer arrested for domestic assault and public intoxication

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WKRN) — According to Rutherford County court documents, Matthew Harvey is charged with two counts of domestic assault and one count of public intoxication.

The Murfreesboro Police Department confirms Harvey is a police officer on their staff.

A Rutherford County grand jury returned a true bill of indictment against Harvey at the end of April. News 2 obtained the records on Thursday afternoon.

According to the indictment, the grand jurors found that Harvey did unlawfully and knowingly or recklessly commit an assault causing bodily injury to a domestic violence victim. Counts two and three say grand jurors also found that Harvey caused reasonable fear of bodily injury against another person and was publicly intoxicated.

The redacted document did not provide any further names, details, or dates of when the alleged incident(s) took place.

Murfreesboro Police spokesman, Larry Flowers, says Harvey has been with the department nearly 17 years. He sent News 2 the following statement:

“Murfreesboro Police Officer Matthew Harvey has been placed on administrative leave and a termination recommendation has been made by Chief Michael Bowen. Harvey will be given the opportunity to request a due process hearing before City Manager Craig Tindall.” Larry Flowers, Murfreesboro Police Department spokesperson

According to Harvey’s LinkedIn page, he is also the founder of a non-profit organization called Angels for Protectors, which assists families in financial need.

News 2 reached out to Harvey directly through Facebook. We have not yet received a response.

The Murfreesboro Police Department confirmed late Thursday night that officer Harvey has been decommissioned with pay.