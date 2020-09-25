Murfreesboro police looking for missing 28-year-old man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for a 28-year-old man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in more than two weeks.

Murfreesboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding David King who had been living in Murfreesboro.

King’s father told police he hasn’t seen or heard from his son in several weeks. He said they usually talk by phone once or twice a month and occasionally go out eat. King has reportedly moved out of the place where he was living.

King is 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. Anyone with information on where King might be is asked to call Detective Julia Cox at (629) 201-5514.