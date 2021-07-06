Murfreesboro Police looking for Memphis man involved in local apartment shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WKRN) — Early Monday morning, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting at The Pointe at Raider’s Campus Apartments. Investigators say two men got into a fight which ended with one of them being shot in the leg.

Public information officer Larry Flowers says 27-year-old Justin Lee Bond allegedly shot 20-year-old Jhyquez Jones and fled the scene. Murfreesboro Police consider Bond to be armed and dangerous.

“To say this man is dangerous is an understatement. He’s already proven his reckless behavior by shooting a man and so that’s why it’s so important for detectives to locate him so we can get this dangerous person off the streets,” Flowers said.

Flowers says investigators are still determining if the men knew each other, or if they were strangers. It’s also unclear if Jones had a weapon on him at the time he was shot. That’s still under investigation.

According to Flowers, a magistrate judge has signed an arrest warrant and Bond will be charged with aggravated assault when he’s caught.

“Anytime anyone in our city is a victim of crime it’s a concern. So, we want to make sure he gets off the street and is held accountable,” Flowers said.

Bond is from Memphis, so it’s unclear if he’s still in Middle Tennessee or fled to his hometown. If you know anything about his whereabouts, call the police.