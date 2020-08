Police are searching for 28-year-old Tabiyus Hathaway who was reported missing nearly a month ago.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police are looking for a man reported missing nearly a month ago by his family.

According to police, 28-year-old Tabiyus Hathaway was reported missing on July 28. His family said he planned on traveling to Nashville around the end of May or early June. However, family members say they haven’t hear from him since.

Anyone with information on Hathaway is asked to call Murfreesboro Police at (615) 201-5523.