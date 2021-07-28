Murfreesboro police issue warrant for suspect in deadly shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for the man accused in a deadly shooting.

According to a release, police are searching for 26-year-old Apollo Shandale Cantrell. He is wanted for the fatal shooting of Byrall Webb at the House of Hummas on Middle Tennessee Blvd. on Saturday, April 24.

Police have issued an active murder warrant for Cantrell and say he’s been able to allude police for months.

If you know anything about his possible whereabouts, contact contact Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

No other information was immediately released.