Murfreesboro police issue silver alert for missing senior with dementia

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police have issued a silver alert for a missing senior, according to a release.

Police said 82-year-old Johnnie Driver was last seen driving home from work. He has dementia. Driver should be driving a white 2000 Ford Expedition with a North Carolina Tar Heels license plate on the front and tinted window.

He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue baseball hat, an oatmeal colored sweater and blue jeans. Driver was also spotted in Winchester asking for directions back to Murfreesboro.

If you see Driver, contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311.\