Murfreesboro Police investigating 3 violent road rage incidents within days of each other

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are looking into three separate road rage incidents that occurred over the weekend in Murfreesboro. One of the incidents involved gunshots being fired at another vehicle.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the driver of a Mitsubishi Montero Sport reported a male driver of a late model gold Toyota Camry with possible New York license plates pointing a handgun at them and firing several shots.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of NW Broad Street and Thompson Lane. The victim attempted to merge onto NW Broad Street from I-840 when his SUV was struck twice. There were no injuries, and police are still looking for the driver of the gold Camry.

A second incident occurred near the 1500 block of Medical Center Parkway before 2 p.m. on Sunday. The driver of a Volkswagen Jetta, Robin Eric Rosenblum, slowed down and refused to allow another driver to pass. The driver of a Toyota Corolla eventually pulled alongside the Jetta and yelled profanities, telling Rosenblum to speed up.

Rosenblum attempted to run the Corolla off the road, forcing the other driver to stop. It was then that Rosenblum exited his vehicle and assaulted the other driver. Officers found both drivers on NW Broad Street a short time later, where Rosenblum was arrested for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and simple drug possession.

A third incident occurred near Pitts Lane and Dejarnette Lane on Monday around 9:15 a.m. when a grandmother followed her daughter in a different vehicle when another vehicle sped up and cut her off.

The granddaughter and the suspect driving an Infiniti SUV, Morgan Garrett, exchanged words before Garrett allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and cocked it back. Garrett was later arrested on Memorial Blvd. and is facing aggravated assault charges.

If you have seen the gold Toyota Camry with New York license plates in the first road rage incident, or can identify the driver, contact the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (615) 893-2717 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.