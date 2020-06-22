Murfreesboro police investigate double shooting next to liquor store

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are investigating a double shooting that happened next to a liquor store.

Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in a parking lot next to University Package Wine & Liquor on Middle Tennessee Blvd.

Two people were shot and taken to the hospital. Police said a potential suspect turned himself in at their police headquarters.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.