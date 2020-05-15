Murfreesboro police investigate body found in wooded area

MURFREESBORO,Tenn.(WKRN) – Murfreesboro police found an unidentified man’s body in a wooded area near a vacant lot Friday.

According to authorities, the body was located in the 900 block of Robert Rose Drive. A resident was walking with his daughter and found the body around 12:00 p.m. Friday and immediately notified the police.  The body appears to have been there for some time.

The man was pronounced dead by personnel with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The case has been assigned to Criminal Investigations Division detectives.

