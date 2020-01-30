Murfreesboro stabbing victim flown to Vanderbilt, suspect in custody

Breaking News
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Police Department responds to a stabbing Thursday evening.

According to authorities, the call came in at 4 p.m. that a male victim was stabbed inside of a home in the 1300 block of Searcy Street. The victim was flown t Vanderbilt Medical Center by a Lifeflight helicopter. His condition is unknown.

Police say the suspect is believed to be a male and is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

