Murfreesboro police bust a fraudulent bar code shoplifting ring

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN)– Murfreesboro Police and authorities in Alabama have taken down a shoplifting ring.

It involved fraudulent UPC bar codes that were being used to buy Star Wars theme toys and other action figures for pennies on the dollar.

The suspects were doing this throughout the Southeast and reselling them online.

Police say they arrested 36-year old James Adkins and 44-year old Daniel Germany for theft of property in the fourth degree.

Adkins was also charged with theft of property in the third degree.

Police say Adkins and Germany went to a Walmart store in Madison, Alabama and replaced bar codes on toys with fake ones for a much lower price.

They would then buy the toys at self-checkout registers.

The two are accused of similar crimes in other parts of Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia.

The investigation in Alabama led to the search warrant at Adkins’ Murfreesboro home in the 1600 block of Ursuline Drive on December 13th.

Adkins’ wife, 29-year old Taylor Melvin was arrested and charged locally for theft and criminal simulation.

The couple was operating an online eBay business out of their home.

It also served as a distrubution center.

Detectives found over 6,600 toys.

They are valued between $750,000 to $1 million.

Officials say that a lot of these toys were purchased with homemade bar codes.

Adkins and Germany also have pending charges of Receiving Stolen Property in the Third Degree in Madison, Alabama. They face Theft of Property charges in Huntsville as well. Additional charges for all three suspects are pending.

Germany and Adkins are in the Madison County Alabama Jail without bond.

Melvin was being held on a $50,000 bond.

She was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on December 16th.