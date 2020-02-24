Murfreesboro police arrest ‘Mule Kick Burglar’

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police have arrested the man they call the Mule Kick Burglar.

Police say he is tied to at least 59 business break-ins in several Middle Tennessee communities.

A Murfreesboro officer stopped a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Robert Shegog and he was charged with possession of drugs. Shegog was then identified as the possible suspect in a string of burglaries dating back to September of 2019.

Shegog was interviewed and arrested on Friday for several counts of burglary, theft and vandalism. He was coined the mule kick burglar because he was seen on surveillance video standing with his back to the front door of the businesses and kicking in the glass to go inside.

He is accused of stealing more than $100,000 in cash from businesses in 11 cities throughout Middle Tennessee.

Shegog remains in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $62,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on March 24. The investigation is continuing, and more charges are pending from the other agencies.