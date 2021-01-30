Murfreesboro pilot makes emergency landing in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro pilot had to make an emergency landing in Rutherford County Saturday morning, according to a release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Bryant Gregory stated the pilot and a passenger were flying a Cessna 162 when it apparently stalled and could not be restarted.

“The plane was flying from Murfreesboro to Shelbyville when the emergency happened and the pilot called ‘Mayday,’” Gregory reported. “There are no injuries or damages.”

The landing happened around 10 a.m. on a Rucker Road field.

Federal Aviation Administration representatives are responding and rescue crews are on the scene.