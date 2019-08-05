Murfreesboro officials looking for man accused of setting fire to local business

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fire officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they believe intentionally set fire to a local business.

According to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue, the incident took place on July 28th at Yard Sale.

They say surveillance footage shows a middle-aged man, with tattoos, walking towards a dumpster behind the business, while lighting a cigarette.

Officials say the man then apparently used the same lighter to set a fire inside the dumpster before walking away on foot.

Contact MFRD’s Fire Marshals’ Office at 615-849-2605 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. if you have information that would lead to an arrest.