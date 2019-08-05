Murfreesboro officials looking for man accused of setting fire to local business

News

by: Kelly Dean

Posted: / Updated:
Murfreesboro Fire suspect

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fire officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they believe intentionally set fire to a local business.

According to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue, the incident took place on July 28th at Yard Sale.

They say surveillance footage shows a middle-aged man, with tattoos, walking towards a dumpster behind the business, while lighting a cigarette.

Officials say the man then apparently used the same lighter to set a fire inside the dumpster before walking away on foot.

Contact MFRD’s Fire Marshals’ Office at 615-849-2605 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. if you have information that would lead to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar