Murfreesboro nursing home confirms 33 residents test positive for COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.(WKRN) – Boulevard Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center confirmed Saturday that 33 residents of the facility tested positive for COVID-19.
According to officials, one person died from complications. Additionally, three staff members also tested positive among those confirmed. Thirty residents tested negative, and all residents have been tested since then.
The facility is working closely with the Rutherford County Health Department and the Tennessee Health Department to contain the virus. Eleven of the residents that tested positive are being treted in the hospital while other remain isolated.
“The health and safety of our residents and staff continue to be our highest priority,” says Craig Workman, spokesman for Boulevard Terrace Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. “We are keeping all of our residents and their families informed of the situation through emails, letters and phone calls. Since March 1, all outside visits and non-essential interactions with the public were eliminated as were all group activities. Our dining rooms have also been closed since that time to meet the social distancing guidelines. Boulevard Terrace is grateful for the outpouring of support received from the community during this crisis.”
