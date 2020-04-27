Murfreesboro nursing home confirms 33 residents test positive for COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.(WKRN) – Boulevard Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center confirmed Saturday that 33 residents of the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, one person died from complications. Additionally, three staff members also tested positive among those confirmed. Thirty residents tested negative, and all residents have been tested since then.

The facility is working closely with the Rutherford County Health Department and the Tennessee Health Department to contain the virus. Eleven of the residents that tested positive are being treted in the hospital while other remain isolated.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff continue to be our highest priority,” says Craig Workman, spokesman for Boulevard Terrace Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. “We are keeping all of our residents and their families informed of the situation through emails, letters and phone calls. Since March 1, all outside visits and non-essential interactions with the public were eliminated as were all group activities. Our dining rooms have also been closed since that time to meet the social distancing guidelines. Boulevard Terrace is grateful for the outpouring of support received from the community during this crisis.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 25 Bedford 159 Benton 6 Bledsoe 588 Blount 53 Bradley 43 Campbell 14 Cannon 10 Carroll 16 Carter 12 Cheatham 36 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 14 Coffee 32 Crockett 7 Cumberland 67 Davidson 2,236 Decatur 4 DeKalb 13 Dickson 66 Dyer 31 Fayette 52 Fentress 4 Franklin 29 Gibson 38 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 41 Grundy 28 Hamblen 15 Hamilton 141 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 29 Haywood 18 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 41 Houston 4 Humphreys 9 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 2 Knox 210 Lake 48 Lauderdale 18 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 12 Loudon 27 Macon 38 Madison 101 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 40 McMinn 14 McNairy 11 Meigs 6 Monroe 13 Montgomery 136 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 7 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 109 Rhea 3 Roane 7 Robertson 136 Rutherford 405 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 45 Shelby 2,296 Smith 19 Stewart 7 Sullivan 47 Sumner 593 Tipton 94 Trousdale 48 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 5 Washington 52 Wayne 2 Weakley 19 White 4 Williamson 397 Wilson 233 Residents of other states/countries 332 Pending 37 Total Cases – as of (4/26/20) 9,667

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee