Murfreesboro mother creates organization in slain son’s honor

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday marks the one-year anniversary since Rodney Armstrong was shot and killed in his backyard during a pool party.

His mother, Rafiah Muhammed-McCormick, says it’s been an impossible year without her son. She was upstairs at their Murfreesboro home when the shots rang out.

“Not even in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that I would’ve been awakened a few minutes later to the sound of gunshots,” Muhammed-McCormick said.

Muhammed-McCormick is trying to honor her son in a positive way by starting an organization in his name to benefit others. Her hope is to help teenage parents by creating stable homes for young children in the community.

“I had Rodney when I was 18 years old he was my second oldest. The young man that killed my child is only 21 and he has a child,” Muhammed-McCormick said.

Armstrong’s death, she says, was senseless and the gun violence in Tennessee needs to stop.

“There are so many more young people out there that don’t use the best judgement when it comes to guns,” Muhammed-McCormick said.

Muhammed-McCormick admits that she cannot change the gun laws herself. But through this organization she’s hoping to change the mindset of young people so bad decisions do not affect families in the future.

21-year-old Zolan Miles turned himself in to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office following Armstrong’s death. Miles was charged with second-degree murder.

Muhammed-McCormick said Miles’ sentencing was delayed on Thursday.