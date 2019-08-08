Murfreesboro man who survived past shootings shot again

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) —A man was shot at a Murfreesboro apartment complex early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in front of an apartment complex in the 800 block of Greenland Drive.

Police said 49-year-old Darnell Meyer, AKA “Deuce”, was found lying in front of the complex with multiple gunshot wounds.

Meyer was transported via LifeFlight to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he underwent surgery. He is now listed in stable condition.

Detectives said they are looking for the shooter and a dark-colored sedan seen speeding away after the shooting.

Police said Mayer was also shot at the corner of Minor and Hancock streets on May 6. Then, just over a month later, police said he was injured after being hit by a car while walking near Mercury and Middle Tennessee boulevards.

Mayer told police he believes someone was trying to kill him since he didn’t die in the May shooting. The investigation into both of those previous incidents is ongoing.