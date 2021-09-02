Murfreesboro man speaks up for Domestic Violence victims after mother was shot in the head

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN)- A Murfreesboro man is pleading for change after his mother was shot in the head.

More than a week later, 41-year-old Cassandra Mayes continues to fight for her life.

“I knew the evil in the world and what people could do, but I just never thought it would be so close to home,” said Jameer Johnson.

Johnson, the oldest of three children, remembers the day he received the devastating phone call. He says he was playing basketball with a couple of his friends, when a detective called him and let him know his mother had been shot. Johnson’s mother had been taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

“It was hard; it was really, really hard. It was the first time I’ve ever seen my mom laying down in the hospital bed, and she wasn’t sitting back up talking to me. That Sunday was probably the hardest day of my life,” remembered Johnson.

His mother was found shot in the head inside her SUV. According to Metro police, Mayes was visiting a friend at the ChimneyTop Apartment Complex in Antioch, when a witness said they heard a single gunshot.

Shortly after, police were on the hunt for her boyfriend, 53-year-old Wayne Love, in connection to the shooting.

“There are steps that we all could have taken to avoid this, prevent it…we could have nipped it in the bud years ago, but it was all about taking it seriously,” explained Johnson. “Domestic violence is a serious issue, and someone needs to do something. Somebody needs to hold these people accountable, or say something, step up.”

According to the National Coalition against Domestic Violence, nearly 40 percent of women in Tennessee will experience violence at the hands of their partner at some point in their lifetime.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs. Johnson says his mother remains in critical condition, as doctors work to circulate blood throughout her body.