Murfreesboro man plead guilty in fraudulent bar code shoplifting ring

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro man accused in a multi-state fraudulent bar code shoplifting ring has plead guilty to the charge against him in Murfreesboro.

Police say 36-year-old James Adkins plead guilty to one-count of criminal simulation between $60,000 and $250,000.

Adkins was accused of operating The 7 Towers, an online eBay business, out of a Murfreesboro home owned by his wife, Taylor Melvin. The home also served as a distribution center.

Detectives served a warrant on the home December 13, 2019. They found more than 6,600 toys, action figures and Lego sets valued between $300,000 and $400,000. A lot of the items were purchased using fraudulent Universal Product Codes (UPC), according to detectives.

Adkins wife, 29-year-old Taylor Melvin was originally arrested and charged locally with theft and criminal simulation. However, due to her cooperation with investigators, and Adkins’s guilty plea, the charges against her were dropped.

Adkins received a sentence of time served, probation for 10 years and to forfeit all seized assets.

Adkins still faces Theft of Property charges in Lincoln County Tennessee, Madison, Alabama, and Dalton, Georgia.