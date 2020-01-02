Murfreesboro man charged with abuse of a corpse after woman apparently overdoses

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is charged with abuse of a corpse after he allegedly sold drugs to a woman that overdosed and died.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffany Vickers bought heroin from Cory Sain and used the drugs in his car.

Sain told detectives that Vickers stopped breathing, and he and a passenger removed her body from the car and left it in a parking lot.

Vickers body was found by visitors at the Nice Mill Recreational area last Friday.

Authorities also say Sain removed messages on social media about the alleged drug deal.

Sain has been charged with abuse of the corpse of Tiffany Vickers, tampering with evidence and possession of heroin for resale. He’s being held on a $110,000 bond in the Rutherford County Jail.

The passenger has not been charged at this time as this is an active investigation.