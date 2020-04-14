Murfreesboro man arrested for arson after setting car on fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police said they’ve arrested a man for arson after he lit a car on fire.

Police said 38-year-old Dustin Hughes is responsible for setting fire to a car on Monday around 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Jones Blvd.

They said when they got to the scene, heavy smoke was coming from the vehicle and the fire was in the backseat. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

Investigators said the fire was set intentionally, causing about $10,000 worth of damage to the car.

Officials said on Tuesday, April 14 around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 900 block of Hillcrest Drive.

Officers said they found Hughes there holding a knife and refused commands to drop it. An officer used less lethal rounds to subdue Hughes who dropped the knife and was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital before being transported to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Hughes is facing charges of resisting arrest and setting fire to personal property.

Hughes remains in jail on a $6,000 bond.