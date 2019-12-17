Murfreesboro man arrested, Charged with solicitation of a minor

Franklin, Tenn. (WKRN)– TBI Special Agents say they’ve arrested a Murfreesboro man on charges of solicitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation began in October when a TBI agent was posing as a 14-year old female and a 12-year old female online.

They say a person began communicating with the undercover personas, having sexual conversations and sent several photos of himself.

The suspect arranged to meet for the purpose of sexual activity.

During the investigation, Agents developed information that identified the suspect as 29-year old Ryan Fitzner.

Franklin police helped TBI Agents arrest Fitzner on Monday.

He is being charged with solicitation of a minor and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

He was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $300,000 bond.