Murfreesboro house set on fire, officials search for suspects

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department officials said they are trying to find out who tried to set a house on fire.

This happened in the 700 block of East Castle Street around 5 a.m. on Monday. Five people were inside the home at the time of the incident.

Firefighters said there was damage to the vinyl siding and a strong odor of an accelerant. The damage was only to the exterior of the home. This fire is believed to be arson. The MFRD Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

A cash reward of $1500 dollars is being offered by the Tennessee Advisory Committee on Arson and the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance for information leading to the arrest of person responsible.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.