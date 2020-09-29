Murfreesboro family seeks answers in father’s shooting death

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — While officers in Murfreesboro are searching for leads in Sunday night’s homicide investigation, family members of the victim are praying for justice and solutions.

“I need some community leaders out here before this stuff starts happening, to speak to them and let them know that they got somebody they can turn to and can speak to when they’re going through some things,” said Rell Fleming, the uncle of Javarius Malone.

Murfreesboro Police said Malone, also known as “Vari,” was found shot in the chest on Gunnerson Avenue in Murfreesboro just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. Malone later died at the hospital.

Fleming told News 2 that Malone was a loving son, brother, father and nephew.

Fleming added that Malone’s passing leaves a toddler without both of his parents.

“Now that Javarius is gone, [his child] has now lost both parents. He lost his mom before now,” said Sybil Bigsby, Malone’s aunt. “They shouldn’t have shot him like that, he didn’t deserve to be shot. He didn’t bother nobody.”

Murfreesboro Police told News 2 that they’re trying to piece together a timeline of what happened.

“Detectives are checking out every lead that is coming in, they’re interviewing neighbors and trying to find anyone who may have witnessed the shooting,” said Larry Flowers, Public Information Officer for the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Flowers said that they’re relying on tips from the public to help develop a suspect description.

“Unfortunately we dont have a suspect description to share with the public at this time, detectives are following up on tips in hopes of finding the person who is responsible.”

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is urged to contact Detective Cody Thomas with the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5537.