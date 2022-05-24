MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — You may have seen a bright pink food truck rolling through Murfreesboro recently called ‘Reshia’s: A Taste of Heaven’. The local family behind the wheel wants to serve up smiles and memories of a life cut short.

“To give people a chance to say ‘who is Reshia?’ so we can continually keep her name on the earth and speak of the life that she lived,” said Felita Smotherman, Reshia’s grandmother.

Reshia was just 18-years-old when she died in July 2020.

“She had just graduated, just went to prom,” said Shia Smotherman, Reshia’s mother.

The La Vergne High School graduate lived with asthma all her life.

“It had really started to get better but one day she was totally fine and then one day all of a sudden it was like she couldn’t breathe.. and we left to go to the hospital and she was like I can’t make it,” her mom recalled. “I had to call the ambulance and she had lost too much oxygen for too long. She was in a coma for a couple of days and then she passed away.”

It was a tough time for their family, but Reshia’s grandmother, or Gigi, received a vision she felt was heaven sent.

“It was only from God,” said Felita Smotherman. “I hadn’t been giving any thought to it and when the vision was first given to me I really held back because I knew how she was feeling.”

Shia said she felt traumatized and had a difficult time at first accepting her mother’s vision for a food truck that could help to keep her daughter’s memory alive.

“I couldn’t drive, I couldn’t be around people, I didn’t want to do anything so we just talked about it, prayed about it and started working on it,” Shia recalled. “She really was a server of people.”

They got a delivery truck and Reshia’s grandfather himself transformed it into a restaurant on wheels.

“The best experience for me was the grand opening where the city of Murfreesboro turned up to say we loved Reshia and we will help you guys celebrate her life,” said Felita Smotherman.

And they turned up to eat, too — from their main pasta dishes to sandwiches and, don’t forget, something to wash it all down.

“We have the famous Gigi’s lemonade,” said Shia. “It’s my Mom’s recipe that everybody loves.”

For this family, love it’s what it’s all about.

“We still cry a lot because we loved Reshia,” said Felita.

When people ask about the beautiful young woman on their food truck, they get to share her story and why she’s so loved and missed.

“I want people to know she was a beautiful light and that even though she’s not here physically, she’s still shining,” said Shia.

The family also started a foundation in Reshia’s name and recently used it’s funding to help a student go to prom. The best way to find out where their food truck is parked next is to follow their social media pages.