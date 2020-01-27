Murfreesboro dispatcher helps save life of suicidal Mississippi man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Emergency Communications officials say that one of their dispatchers helped save the life of a man in Mississippi.

They say Brady Lutton was browsing a Facebook group on December 26th when he saw posts from a distraught man making statements about hurting himself.

Lutton and Laconia, New Hampshire Lake Region Mutual Fire Aid Chief Coordinator Jonathan Goldman Lutton reached the suicidal man via Facebook Messenger, but he later stopped posting.

Lutton informed Goldman that he was a 911 Dispatcher and he was talking with the suicidal man on the telephone.

Lutton spoke with the distraught man for hours before finding an address in Mississippi that turned out not to be the right location.

After not being able to find an exact address or a location, Lutton changed his tactics and ultimately convinced the distraught individual to walk into a local fire station in Gulfport, Mississippi. The man was evaluated and transported to a Mississippi hospital by EMS.

Goldman commended Lutton for his actions.

“We often hear that 911 Dispatchers are the ‘First, First Responders’ and make a difference every day,” Goldman wrote in a letter to Russell. “Dispatcher Lutton utilized the technology available to him, and clearly assisted someone who wasn’t even in his jurisdiction in such a way, that it will make a permanent, life altering difference in this person’s life.”

Goldman plans to nominate Lutton for the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International Telecommunicator of the Year award.

Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Supervisor Lindsay Callahan, who was on duty at the time, was aware Lutton was helping the distraught man in Mississippi and supported his actions every step.

“Lutton, with the support of his emergency communications team members, applied his training and education and went above and beyond what was required of him to save a life that ended up being in Gulfport, MS,” Russell stated in a Commendation Letter to Police Chief Michael Bowen.”

Lutton was nominated by Bowen to receive the Murfreesboro branch of the NAACP Jerry Anderson Hero Award for his selfless act.

Lutton was presented the award at the organization’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast on Saturday at Middle Tennessee State University.