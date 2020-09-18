Murfreesboro construction site vandalism

Murfreesboro police are looking for the suspects responsible for vandalizing a 2020 Volvo EC380EL excavator on Interstate 24.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for suspects responsible for vandalizing a construction site in Murfreesboro.

According to police, the vandalism happened sometime between September 4 and 7. The site was located on Interstate 24 at exit 80.

The suspects reportedly vandalized a 2020 Volvo EC380EL excavator. Police say vandals put dirt in the fluid reservoirs and broke the glass of the cab. A GPS unit, computer, and internal controls were taken from the cab.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ed Gorham at the Murfreesboro Police Department at (629) 201-5507. Tips can also be emailed to 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.