Murfreesboro City Schools kickoff new semester

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.(WKRN) — Back to school season kicked off this week as Murfreesboro City schools headed back to class.

Hobgood Elementary Principal, Quinena Bell stood outside the school and greeted students as they got dropped off.

Bell grew up in Murfreesboro and attended Hobgood as a child.

“The teachers that I had here at Hobgood they taught more than just academics,” she said.

This is Bell’s first year as principal as Hobgood Elementary. Wednesday, she had a message for the students.

“The first day is a new beginning, every day is a new beginning so just continue that growth on a daily basis. Learn something new, talk to your teachers, connect with them, trust them and just build that relationship.”

And for the kids, a new year means new friends, seeing their favorite teachers and heading back to their favorite classes.

Alivia Whitfield is a new student this year. “I’m so excited because this is my first day of first grade and I’m so excited to make new friends.

Officials said Murfreesboro City Schools will open the year with thirteen schools served by nine hundred certified teachers.