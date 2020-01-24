Murfreesboro attorney offers free divorce for Valentine’s Day

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A Murfreesboro attorney is giving away free divorce representation to one client for Valentine’s Day.

W. Scott Kimberly said in a news release on the giveaway that for many people Valentine’s Day is “another reminder that they remain trapped in a relationship that they cannot leave because of financial problems, because of a spouse who refuses to agree to a divorce, or for some other reason.”

This is reportedly the third year the Murfreesboro divorce attorney will give away his services. Last year, Kimberly selected two winners, saying he had a hard time narrowing down the entries.

Applicants are asked to share the story of why they want a divorce. Applications are accepted through Valentine’s Day with a winner selected on Feb. 17.

Although Kimberly won’t charge for his services, the winner will be responsible for court costs and filing fees.

“This giveaway is a chance to help someone move on with their life,” Kimberly said.