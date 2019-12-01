Murder suspects among 4 escaped inmates from Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville police officers are currently searching for four teenagers who have escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center downtown.

Among them are accused murder suspects Decorrius Wright, 16, and Morris Marsh, 17. Police said both ran out of the jail downtown around 9:44 p.m. Saturday.

The other escapees are Brandon Caruthers, 17, and Calvin Howse, 15, who have armed robbery and gun possession charges to their names.

They were last seen running on South 2nd Street towards Jefferson Street.

Metro police said all four are to be considered dangerous.

Decorrius Wright

Metro police said the escapees were on a work detail when their staff supervisor left them to address a fight at another location inside the jail.

The teens managed to get on an elevator and used staff protocols to ride to the ground floor before they went through a series of doors and exited the building.

According to Metro police, there were at least 35 minutes before officers were notified of the escape.

Morris Marsh

MNPD said Wright is accused in the murder of Kyle Yorlets on Torbett Street in February and Marsh is accused of killing Charles Easley on Lemont Drive in April.

Caruthers has been transferred to adult court on an August 2018 armed robbery case from Apache Trail in South Nashville. Howse was last arrested November 21st on Dickerson Pike on charges of auto theft and gun possession.

Anyone who sees the escapees is asked to call 615-862-8600 immediately.

Calvin Howse