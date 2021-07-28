Murder suspect arrested after shoplifting at Mt. Juliet Walmart

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted on a second-degree murder charge out of Sumner County was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a Mt. Juliet business.

Mt. Juliet police said the 28-year-old Nashville man ran from officers at the Walmart Tuesday afternoon, but was later captured and arrested.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was wanted on charges out of multiple counties in Middle Tennessee.

Police said he faces charges of second-degree murder and possession of meth in Sumner County, a felony theft charge from Robertson County and a shoplifting charge out of Nashville.

The 28-year-old was charged in Wilson County with shoplifting, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation.