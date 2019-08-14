Murder-suicide investigation underway in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two people were found dead Tuesday night inside of a home in Estill Springs.

According to Estill Springs police, two people were found dead around 9 p.m. inside of a home on Circle Drive.

The department said a man killed his ex-girlfriend inside of her home, then took his own life.

The investigation includes the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Estill Springs Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

No further details have been released.

