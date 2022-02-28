EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A murder investigation has been opened after an incident in East Nashville early Monday morning.

According to police, the call came in at 4:36 a.m. for a homicide on Dellway Drive. Officials reported one male victim was killed.

At this time there is no suspect in custody.