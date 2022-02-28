EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A murder investigation has been opened after an incident in East Nashville early Monday morning.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
According to police, the call came in at 4:36 a.m. for a homicide on Dellway Drive. Officials reported one male victim was killed.
At this time there is no suspect in custody.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.