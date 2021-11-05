Mural honoring Rep. John Lewis unveiled in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville unveiled a portion of a new mural Thursday honoring the late US Representative John Lewis.

Members of the Lewis family gathered to get their first look at the mural, which is going up along the newly-named Rep. John Lewis Way in downtown Nashville.

Rep. Lewis attended college in Nashville and was a central figure in the historic “unch counter sit-ins in 1960 and the civil rights movement.

The mural isn’t complete just yet, its completion was delayed due to weather, but Nashville historian David Ewing used the delay as a metaphor for Rep. Lewis’ continuing mission against injustice.

“Our work is not done yet. This mural is not done yet and neither is our work. But it will be one day, with everybody’s help,” explained Ewing.

The Metro Council Minority Caucus and community partners have commissioned local artists to paint a mural in downtown Nashville in honor of Rep. Lewis.

“This mural will honor the contributions of Representative John Lewis and will feature important moments during his time here, including time with prominent Nashville civil rights leaders Diane Nash, Rev. James Lawson, Kelly Miller Smith, Sr., Rip Patton and Kwame Lillard, who fought alongside him for social justice and equality in the south.” said Minority Caucus Chair, Sharon Hurt. “It is fitting for the mural to be placed near the site where Representative Lewis participated in student led nonviolent sit-ins at Woolworth’s on 5th Ave, while he was a student at Fisk University and American Baptist College. Visitors to downtown Nashville will be able to see the mural and hopefully be inspired to learn more about the history of civil rights in our city.”

Artists Lakesha Moore, Herb Williams, Omari Booker and Joseph ‘DoughJoe’ Love, III were selected to create the mural.

Once complete, the mural will be about four stories tall and will honor both Rep. Lewis and the Freedom Riders.