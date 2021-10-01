Multiple victims found after shots fired call at Maury County home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A press conference will be held Friday afternoon after a shooting incident at a Maury County home.
The Maury County Sheriff’s Office will speak to the public around 1 p.m. at their headquarters in Columbia.
📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call at a residence on Double Branch Road where they located multiple victims.
The department described the scene as “busy and active.”
No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.