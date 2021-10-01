Multiple victims found after shots fired call at Maury County home

Double Branch Road

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A press conference will be held Friday afternoon after a shooting incident at a Maury County home.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Office will speak to the public around 1 p.m. at their headquarters in Columbia.

According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call at a residence on Double Branch Road where they located multiple victims.

The department described the scene as “busy and active.”

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

