Multiple victims found after shots fired call at Maury County home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A press conference will be held Friday afternoon after a shooting incident at a Maury County home.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Office will speak to the public around 1 p.m. at their headquarters in Columbia.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call at a residence on Double Branch Road where they located multiple victims.

The department described the scene as “busy and active.”

No additional information was immediately released.