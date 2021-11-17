Multiple shots fired at East Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers responded to an East Nashville apartment complex after multiple gunshots were fired Tuesday night.

Two calls came in around 11:55 p.m. for a reported fight and shots fired. It is unclear whether the two calls were related but officials responded to the same area for both; Fallbrook Apartments, located on Dellway Villa Road.

Officials told News 2 shell casings were found on the ground and in the walls of one of the apartment buildings. After investigation, police said no one was hit by the gunfire, but a woman was seen by paramedics in an ambulance. She was not hospitalized.

Witnesses were reportedly not cooperating with authorities.

No additional information was immediately released.