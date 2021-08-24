Multiple police agencies respond to flooding with K9 units

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been four days of constant searching to make sure everyone involved in the deadly flood in Waverly is accounted for.

Multiple police agencies and fire departments in surrounding counties have responded to the search efforts for those still missing. By Tuesday three people still needed to be found.

“The terrain is about as worse as you can imagine. It’s very hard for the dogs. It’s very hard for our handlers to get in and out of areas,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eric Trout said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has three to four K9 cadaver dogs searching throughout Humphreys County depending on what is available.

“The handlers are working as hard as they can to reunite families with their loved ones,” Sgt. Trout said.

And the agencies responding say they’re committed to staying until Humphreys County until everyone is accounted for.

“It’s a very emotional time for everybody. It’s emotional for my handlers when they locate someone. Emotions are very high here,” Sgt. Trout said.

Crews on Tuesday continued to work through areas with large build-ups of debris to search for possible remains.

“With tragedies like this it’s devastating to local resources for a community so obviously the neighboring counties will send entities to help and that’s all we’re trying to do,” Metro Nashville Police Urban Search and Rescue Sgt. Michael Sofer said.

And while some K9 units did not find anything during their searches, others were successful in locating those still on the list.

“It’s heartbreaking for sure. A lot of kids in this one,” Sgt. Sofer said.

K9 units say they’ll continue to come back to help in any capacity that’s needed until their efforts are no longer requested.