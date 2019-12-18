Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP)– Police say multiple people have been stabbed at a suburban Portland shopping center and that a suspect has been apprehended.

Authorities say an attacker stabbed multiple people at a suburban Portland shopping center, killing one person.

Police in the city of Beaverton say multiple people have been taken to hospitals and that the attacker has been apprehended.

Police say at least one person was stabbed inside a Wells Fargo bank Wednesday.

After the stabbings, police say the attacker stole a car and drove into another suburb, where he was caught.

A woman at a nearby nail salon says police cars flooded the plaza and authorities ordered businesses to keep their doors closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.