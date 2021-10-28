Multiple gun shots fired near North Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after shots were fired near a gas station in North Nashville Wednesday night.

Metro police reported around 11:15 p.m., a car drove by the Marathon gas station located on John A Merritt Blvd. and fired 10 to 15 shots.

No injuries were reported, but the gas station’s windows were broken out. Metro police said it is unclear who or what the target was, and that witnesses were not cooperative.

After looking at the surveillance video, investigators say the vehicle in question is a red sedan.