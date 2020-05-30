Multiple fires in Atlanta, fire trucks vandalized

(CNN) — Protesters continue to take to the streets around downtown Atlanta and its Buckhead area this morning.

And now — according to Atlanta Fire Rescue — fire trucks responding to multiple fires across the city are being vandalized. They said a fire that broke out at a Del Frisco’s Grille across from the popular Lenox Mall is now out.

But first responders said they were initially unable to get to that fire due to protesters. Windows were broken and numerous fire trucks sustained damage during the incident.