Multiple crashes reported as icy conditions cause problems in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Agencies across Middle Tennessee report multiple accidents due to icy conditions Saturday morning.



The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Nashville posted urged caution via Twitter, stating troopers were investigating several ice-related accidents and urging drivers to slow down and beware of ice.

Two multi-vehicle accidents happened before 8:00 a.m. in both directions of I-24 near Old Hickory Blvd. Three eastbound lanes were shut down and one lane was backed up on the westbound side. It is not clear right now whether ice played a factor in either crash. The Nashville Fire Department reported it was sending multiple resources to the scene.



In Williamson County, the THP said Clovercroft Rd. was closed due to “multiple property damage crashes caused by ice.”



Brentwood police say a vehicle damaged a telephone pole and low-hanging powerlines Saturday morning between Crockett Road between Witherspoon Drive and Green Hills Blvd. It is currently closed and drivers are advised to avoid area for now.

#HappeningNow Crockett Road between Witherspoon Drive and Green Hills Blvd closed for a wreck that damaged a telephone pole and low hanging power lines. Avoid area for now. pic.twitter.com/sTnjwxgww7 — Brentwood Police (@BTNPD) February 13, 2021

Earlier Saturday morning, the Maury County Fire Department reported several crashes due to icy roads there, urging drivers to be cautious.

There are also several reports of heavy fog across Middle Tennessee as well. AAA officials say you should keep extra supplies in your car such as blankets, hats, gloves and warm clothing in case of an emergency.