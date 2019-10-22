Multiple cars broken into in string of East Nashville smash and grab burglaries

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Early Friday morning, Nicole Blackmon came outside and found her driver side window shattered.

“I was heading off to work, I came out and I saw my lights flashing,” Blackmon said.

“There was glass all over the interior,” she said. “It had been rifled through.”

Blackmon says nothing was taken because nothing was left inside.

“I don’t think they care what is or isn’t in your car,” she said. “They’re just gonna bust in and look.”

She lives on North 12th Street in East Nashville.

Metro police says multiple cars were broken into over the weekend.

Each break-in involved a smashed-in window.

“It’s extremely alarming,” Blackmon said.

It’s not just Nashville.

Two weeks ago, about 50 cars were broken into in one night in Murfreesboro.

Last week, Hendersonville police say four cars were broken into near a children’s playground.

“It’s more disheartening than anything,” Blackmon said. “I want to feel safe in my community.”

Blackmon says she feels so unsafe, she’s moving.

“We’re moving out in the country, away from Nashville,” she said. “So, I don’t have to worry about things like this.”

Despite the damage to her car, Blackmon has compassion.

She says if anyone needs help, all they have to do is ask.

“If you need something, you knock on my door,” she said. “I’d rather give it to you than have you break in my car looking for it.”

“It’s not worth going to jail over whatever you think you’re going to find in a vehicle.”



Hendersonville police have made several arrests in their break-ins.

Murfreesboro and Metro Police haven’t made any arrests and don’t have any suspects.