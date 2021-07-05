Multiple agencies arrest violent kidnapping suspect in Cannon County

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have arrested a man wanted on multiple charges including especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and more.

According to Manchester Police Department, a BOLO was issued for Mike Prentice on Saturday, July 3 after he evaded officers in the Hillsboro area.

Investigators with the Manchester Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Cannon County Sheriff’s Office, and police K9 units successfully took Prentice into custody just before midnight Sunday.

Prentice also faced charges of aggravated burglary, theft of a vehicle (which had since been recovered), and violation of an order of protection.

Additional details regarding Prentice’s charges are not immediately known.