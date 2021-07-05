Multiple agencies arrest violent kidnapping suspect in Cannon County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mike Prentice

Mike Prentice (Source: Manchester Police Department)

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have arrested a man wanted on multiple charges including especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and more.

According to Manchester Police Department, a BOLO was issued for Mike Prentice on Saturday, July 3 after he evaded officers in the Hillsboro area.

Investigators with the Manchester Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Cannon County Sheriff’s Office, and police K9 units successfully took Prentice into custody just before midnight Sunday.

Prentice also faced charges of aggravated burglary, theft of a vehicle (which had since been recovered), and violation of an order of protection.

Additional details regarding Prentice’s charges are not immediately known.

CrimeTracker Reports
Homicide Tracker
Unsolved Tennessee

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss