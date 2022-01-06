NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating a multi-vehicle cras along Interstate 40 in Madison.
The crash was reported at 7:14 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 94.
All westbound lanes of I-40 are blocked off, with the left and right shoulder lanes open, THP stated.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.