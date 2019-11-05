Multi-county pursuit ends in crash along I-24 north of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A multi-county pursuit ended on Interstate 24 northwest of downtown Nashville late Monday night.

The pursuit ended in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 37 just before 11 p.m.

Spike strips were used to stop the vehicle, which then crashed into a ditch on the side of the roadway.

Two people were taken into custody at the scene by Hendersonville police. It is not known why officers were pursuing the vehicle or what charges will be filed.

Last week, Hendersonville officers pursued the driver of a stolen vehicle to an area not far where Monday night’s pursuit ended. That vehicle crashed into a restaurant and four men were charged.

