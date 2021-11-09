Multi-county chase ends as suspect suffers emotional breakdown in front of police

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect who led multiple officers on a dangerous two-county chase had an emotional breakdown at the end of the almost 40-mile pursuit.

It began just after midnight Tuesday around Highway 100 & I-840. That’s where a deputy spotted Quentin Lamar Bullock driving his 2007 Pontiac G6 without a front headlight.

When the deputy attempted to pull the 29-year-old over, Bullock took off.

At times, the chase reached speeds into the 80s.

The suspect led multiple deputies and THP officers down 840 to I-65 to Saturn Parkway to Nashville Highway into Columbia.

The chase included four spike strip attempts, two of which flattened tires on Bullock’s car.

At North Garden Street, just north of James Campbell Boulevard in Columbia, the 29-year-old pulled over.

Officers from Maury County, the THP and Williamson County took tactical positions and ordered the suspect out of the car.

One K9 officer, holding his four-footed partner, informed Bullock that if he didn’t surrender, the dog would be released.

“I’m gonna send my dog and he will bite you. Get out,” the officer ordered.

The 29-year-old surrendered without incident.

It’s then that the scene transformed. Officers who just chased Bullock for 40 miles, tried to spike him, and pulled weapons on him ordering him to surrender, were suddenly forced to transform into caregivers.

Once handcuffed, Bullock broke down, crying and trembling on the ground.

“I’m really scared. I’m really scared,” he said repeatedly.

Deputies assured Bullock he would not be harmed. They assured him he was okay and should calm down.

Bullock continued on, ranting, at times unintelligibly.

“I just got off work. I am so scared. I’m so scared. I just got off work,” Bullock said.

On bodycam video, Bullock claimed he ran from police because he was afraid something was going to happen to him.

“I am so scared. I don’t know what they were going to do to me,” he said.

Bullock also said he has suffered a seizure, though when or if this happened is unclear. He also told officers he didn’t want to die and he didn’t know where he was.

“Please don’t hurt me,” he cried.

“No one is going to hurt you,” an officer assured him.

While officers reassured Bullock, they also searched his car and found a baggie with a powdery residue that tested positive for cocaine.

“Anytime you deal with the unknown there’s danger,” Williamson County Chief Deputy Mark Elrod said. “High speeds. Darkness. We’ve had law officers killed in the line of duty trying to deploy spike strips.”

Elrod says Bullock was taken to the hospital. Investigators speculate that he may have been under the influence of the drugs found in the baggie in the car.

“He’s scared. Suddenly, he’s the victim,” Elrod told News 2. “I’m not sure if it was drug-induced, alcohol-induced, exactly what the reasons were for the way he was acting at the end. He ended up transported to the hospital from possibly ingesting some of the drugs he had in the vehicle.”

According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, Bullock has a lengthy record that includes aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a weapon and tampering with evidence. These charges and many others date back to 2015.

“Pull over. Just stop. There’s no sense taking it that far,” Elrod said. “There are far more charges now than had he stopped.”

The driver was taken to Maury Regional Hospital. Investigators tell News 2, Bullock faces charges in both Maury and Williamson Counties.