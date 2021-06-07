Multi-car crash with injuries shuts down I-40 WB in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 westbound in Wilson County is shutting down westbound lanes near Lebanon.

According to WCSO, the crash occurred between four vehicles at mile marker 242 before the exit to Highway 70. Injuries were reported in the crash though the extent of those injuries was not immediately given.

TDOT SmartWay Real-Time Map

As of 9 p.m., I-40 westbound is closed in the area and travelers are advised to seek an alternate route and avoid the area. Those traveling towards Nashville should exit at Tuckers Crossroads.

The scene is not expected to be cleared until 11 p.m. This is a developing story, we have a crew enroute to the scene.

Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.