MTSU to resume COVID-19 vaccine clinic with Moderna vaccines

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee State University announced it will resume its COVID-19 vaccine clinic after shutting down to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

After opening Monday, the special clinic shut down Tuesday and Wednesday, in accordance with the recent recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to pause the use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine that the university had been administering.

The clinic will reopen on April 15 and 16 at the Student Union first-floor atrium. Health Services will begin administering the two-shot Moderna vaccine.

The vaccine clinic will return to the Health, Wellness and Recreation Center location beginning April 19, with vaccinations administered from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Extended hours will once again be offered until 5:30 p.m. on April 20.

Individuals who had appointments set for Tuesday or Wednesday will need to make a new appointment through the online portal previously used.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

MTSU Health Services staff is reminding students the Moderna vaccine requires a second booster shot 28 to 42 days after the initial dose, unlike the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The second dose can be scheduled through health services or at vaccinefinder.org.

While vaccination is not a current requirement, MTSU is encouraging students to be vaccinated in an effort to allow for more in-person opportunities in the fall semester.