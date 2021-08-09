MTSU to require masks ‘at all times’ inside university facilities

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Masks will again be required inside of all buildings at Middle Tennessee State University beginning Wednesday, according to the school’s leadership.

In a letter posted online Monday, Dr. Sidney McPhee, the president of MTSU said all members of the campus community must wear masks “at all times” inside university facilities.

He said exclusions to the mandate include private offices, dorm rooms and individual study rooms.

Dr. McPhee said the mask mandate is in response to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, specifically the Delta variant.

“While recognizing that vaccination is a personal choice, it has been proven that this is the most effective way to combat this virus,” he wrote. “We continue to strongly encourage everyone to be vaccinated and will continue to provide vaccinations through our student health Services. Masking and vaccination will help us keep the traditional class schedule currently in place for this fall.”

Dr. McPhee said his hope is that the requirement, which starts Wednesday, will “be short-lived.”

He said MTSU will monitor the situation and make decisions “as appropriate.”