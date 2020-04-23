MTSU songwriters create timeless video inspired by remote learning task

coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University Commercial Songwriting Program students, faculty, and staff joined together to create an inspiring song and video about remote learning.

School officials say the video was prompted by a class video conference discussion of music’s role in social commentary. Each student took a page to express what was important to them, one turned her assignment into a plaintive, hopeful reflection on current events. Two professors, worked with her to record videos from home. Many of the program’s students and staff, turned the song into a full-scale music video which has already gained the attention of thousands of people.

